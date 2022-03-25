Mekedatu Project: Karnataka Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Condemning TN's Stand

Days after the Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution against the Mekedatu reservoir project, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution countering the former one. The assembly on Thursday asserted their right to continue with the project.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai piloted the resolution that got support even from the opposition. The resolution was unanimously adopted by the Karnataka legislative assembly, breaking the opposition's continuous attack on several issues against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in the state.

While speaking in the assembly on Tamil Nadu's resolution on the Mekedatu project, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The Tamil Nadu assembly has taken a disrespectful decision on the Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project on 21-3-2022 against the unity (of the country) thinking only about themselves in a unilateral way which is illegal.”

The resolution exercised pressure on the Centre's Central Water Commission and the Ministry of Environment and Forest to give essential clearances for the project, also urges not to conclude the Detailed Project Report (DPR) under the ‘Peninsular River Development Plan’ without the consent of the state. The resolution also asks the Centre not to give consent for Tamil Nadu’s “illegal” projects, PTI reported.

It calls for central agencies not to finalise the DPR for Godavari – Krishna -Pennar – Cauvery – Vaigai – Gundar river linking, until the fair share of the concerned states is decided upon and until all aspects of it (DPR) are agreeable to Karnataka.

“We strongly condemn Tamil Nadu’s illegal projects and will oppose them on all platforms,” Bommai said.

Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition, and Bandeppa Kashempur, the Deputy Leader of the JD(S), both expressed their support for the motion being approved unanimously.

Tamil Nadu's resolution

Karnataka assembly resolution came as a reaction to Tamil Nadu's resolution providing support to all decisions taken to stop the Karnataka government, concerning the construction of the Mekedatu dam over the Cauvery river. Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday passed a resolution on the Mekedatu reservoir project, calling it against the interest of Tamil Nadu farmers.

In a statement, TN Government resolution said, "The action of Government of Karnataka, without respecting the final order of Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal, and the judgement of the Supreme Court and also without obtaining the consent of co-basin States and necessary clearances from the Government of India, in proposing to construct Mekedatu Dam across Cauvery river, unilaterally, and allocating funds for the same is not acceptable and hence, the action of Government of Karnataka is strongly condemned by this August House."

Durai Murugan, Tamil Nadu's water resources minister, introduced a motion in the Assembly rejecting Karnataka's decision to allocate funds for the construction of a reservoir at Mekedatu, claiming that Tamil Nadu is in a situation where it has to beg for water. He also asked the Centre not to grant the Mekedatu project the necessary technical, environmental, and other approvals.

Mekedatu Project

The Mekedatu project has fueled the water clash between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, with the latter's plan to build a reservoir at Mekedatu in Ramanagara district. Mekedatu which directly means Goat’s crossing in English is around 100 km from Bengaluru in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district and 4 km from the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

The Project has extended the century-old Cauvery river water dispute that has defined generations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The project approved by the Karnataka state government in 2017 has been heavily resisted by Tamil Nadu. Mekadatu project costs around Rs. 9,000 crore and it also aims to store and supply drinking water to Bengaluru. Also, over 400 megawatts (MW) of power is proposed to be generated through the project.