WATCH: US First Lady Melania Trump Attends 'Happiness Class' In Delhi; Interacts With Kids

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump on Tuesday visited the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura to attend the 'Happiness Class' programme. Excited students dressed in traditional attire welcomed her at Delhi's government school in south Moti Bagh area. Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School was decked up with floral garlands and motifs for the special visitor. Melania Trump also interacted with students and teachers at the School.

#WATCH Delhi: First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump interacts with students and teachers at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/Tjn7t7dnAK — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Delhi: First Lady of the US, Melania Trump interacts with the students at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura. pic.twitter.com/gLbRXGPOp5 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Happiness curriculum of AAP government

The AAP government introduced the 'Happiness Class' in the curriculum in 2018. Earlier, an education department official of the Delhi government said that the aim of the class was to inculcate the skill of critical thinking and inquiry among the students. Announcing the curriculum earlier, Sisodia had said, "The curriculum will include meditation, moral values, and mental exercises and its core idea is to produce “sarvagun sampann” (versatile) “professionals and human beings who could serve the society with happiness. After ten years or more, these children will become professionals like doctors and engineers filled with happiness and serve society.”

