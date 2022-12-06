Melinda Gates Heaps Praise On India; Says 'Govt Building More Gender-equal Country'

Co-chairperson of the Gates Foundation and philanthropist Melinda Gates is on a visit to India and called on several tall leaders, Union Ministers, and President Droupadi Murmu, focussing on various humanitarian and economic issues. At an event earlier in the day, Melinda Gates asserted that India has shown the world how important it is to invest in women.

"India continues to show the world what investing in women can do. During the pandemic, govt used digital bank accounts to send cash to 300 million people including 200 million women which protected them during the COVID-19 economic crisis," said Philanthropist Melinda Gates while addressing an event.

Gates added, "When women have access to funds through digital bank accounts, it's easier for them to get credit and insurance. Then, women can get into the labour force and raise the economic productivity of the country. Making sure that cash transfers get directly into women's hands is an example of gender-intentional policymaking. India has been building a more gender-equal country from the bottom up over the past few years."

Notably, the Gates Foundation has been working in India for many years in areas of health and women empowerment among others.

Melinda Gates meets President Murmu

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu asked the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to give attention to serious ailments like sickle cell anaemia, which particularly afflicts tribal communities, apart from its focus areas such as public health, malaria and Tuberculosis.

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, Murmu conveyed her views in an interaction with the foundation's co-chair and trustee Melinda Gates who called on her on December 6. The President was happy to note the work done by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation over the past two decades. Speaking about India taking over the G-20 Presidency, she said that India's experience and best practices can be very useful lessons for other developing countries.

"In particular, India's rich and diverse tribal heritage can be showcased to the world - living in harmony with nature, traditional systems of medicine, and a genuine 'sustainability' approach are the hallmarks of this unique lifestyle," the statement said.

She said the government is making special efforts to ensure an inclusive approach so that the benefits reach the most vulnerable and disadvantaged sections of society. The President expressed confidence that the foundation would also make efforts to reach those who are most in need – whether they are women and girls, tribal communities, or those residing in remote parts of the country.

