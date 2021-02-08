Members Of Different Faiths Donate For Ram Mandir Construction; Say 'we're At Harmony'

With all decks for Ram Mandir cleared after a decades-long dispute and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone, the construction of the temple is being looked upon with excitement. This was evident in the manner in which many have come forward and donated for the initiative. After politicians and celebrities of the film industry, even other religious communities are coming ahead and giving donations.

READ: Christian Community Donates Over Rs 1 Crore For Ram Temple Construction: Karna DyCM Office

Muslims donate for Ram Mandir

People belonging to Christian and Muslim communities have come ahead and made contributions in a display of communal harmony. After news of a Christian group donating Rs 1 crore surfaced, a group of Muslims too followed suit. As per a report on ANI, members of a Muslim community from Ram Bhawan, Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh were behind the gesture.

One of the donors was quoted as saying, "We're from Hindustan. We might belong to a different religion but we didn't come from Turkey. Our ancestors belong to this land & we're at harmony with our Hindu brothers.”

Members of Muslim community donate funds for Ram Mandir construction at Ram Bhawan, Faizabad



"We're from Hindustan. We might belong to a different religion but we didn't come from Turkey. Our ancestors belong to this land & we're at harmony with our Hindu brothers," says a donor pic.twitter.com/otk8e8CUjX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 7, 2021

READ:Ravi Shankar Prasad Donates Rs 11 Lakh For Ram Temple

This is after a group of Christians from Karnataka involving entrepreneurs, businessmen, educationists, NRIs, CEOs, marketing experts, social service activists and leaders donated Rs 1 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan had then stated, "BJP believes in pro-people actions and Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas' as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is an inclusive party comprising all the minorities and this philosophy of governance is being followed both at the Centre and the state."

Member of Parliament Gautam Gambhir (Rs 1 crore), Jana Sena Chief and Telugu film actor Pawan Kalyan (Rs 30 lakh), President Ram Nath Kovind (Rs 5 lakh), Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Rs 11 lakh), Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Rs 5.10 lakh), West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Rs 5 lakh), were some of the other contributions for the Ram Temple construction.

READ:Manish Tewari Calls For Talks Over Congress' Ideology Amid NSUI's Ram Temple Fund Raising

READ:BJP Slams Congress MP For Accusing Its Netas Of Buying Liquor Using Ayodhya Temple Funds