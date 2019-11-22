Majeed Memon: 'Unanimous Decision Of All Three Parties On Uddhav For CM'

On the subject of Uddhav Thackeray's name being suggested for the Chief Ministerial post, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Majeed Memon has said that it is the decision of the Cong-NCP-Sena to upvote Thackeray's name for Chief Minister of Maharashtra. "I think it is after all a unanimous decision of all the three parties of who will be chairing the CM position. And in all probability, it has been concluded, more-or-less concluded that Uddhav Thackeray would be the right man," said Memon while speaking to Republic TV.

'Official announcement within 48 hours'

Memon while speaking further on the issue, announced that they will make an official announcement in the next 48 hours for the Chief Minister's position. "It is a matter of a few hours now, maximum 48 hours, that we will have an official announcement," Memon told Republic.

"Sharad Pawar Ji is always careful while he make statements," opined Memon and added that if Pawar has revealed that consensus is building up for Uddhav Thackeray, then it is just a matter of few hours that Thackeray's name would be announced for Chief Minister.

Memon also defended the coalition against the rival BJP's claim that the coalition government would collapse within a year. Memon stated that BJP is making mere predictions and such predictions are without any basis, can be biased and one-sided. "Even I can predict this government will go on as Sanjay Raut said for 25 years. Who is going to stop me from making such a prediction? So predictions are absolutely hollow, meaningless, unsubstantiated that the government would fall within a year's time," Memon said in his defence.

After the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP on Friday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was a unanimous decision for Uddhav Thackeray to be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue tomorrow. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday. Sharad Pawar has canceled his tour of Pandharpur and the three parties are expected to meet the Governor on Saturday.

