Memorandum Supporting Arnab Goswami Submitted To President Of India By Veterans & Citizens

In a bid to protest against the heinous treatment that is being meted out to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, a delegation of armed forces veterans and eminent citizens staged a protest from Vijay Chowk in Delhi to Rashtrapati Bhawan. The delegation with the likes of Major GD Bakshi submitted a memorandum to the President of India mentioning the treatment being given to Arnab Goswami.

Speaking to reporters, Major General Bakshi asserted the lives of people in Maharashtra to be under threat, adding that India can't be reduced to the level of Pakistan. He further said that the delegation is going to demand high-level security for Arnab, citing that behavior of Mumbai police and Maharashtra govt.

"We are terribly concerned citizens, we are veterans and we want to give a petition to the President that there is serious problem in Maharashtra. Their rule of law is under threat. Our foundational freedom is under threat. The lives and liberty of citizens is under threat. Right as we speak, this morning Arnab has been transferred to a particular jail. Can India be reduced to the level of Pakistan?," said GD Bakshi.

"What we are going to petition is that Arnab should be granted the Zulu category of protection under the aegis of paramilitary forces because we do not trust what is happening in Mumbai. The life of a citizen, a very senior respected journalist is under clear threat and assault," he added.

#IndiaWithArnab | At Rashtrapati Bhawan, memorandum to be submitted to the President of India bringing facts of treatment to Arnab Goswami to light; members of delegation speaking #LIVE now, here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/3uf9HpuTof — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

#LIVE on #IndiaWithArnab | Memorandum submitted to President of India by veterans and citizens for Arnab Goswami amid hearts on sleeves and emotions running strong; Sign the petition at https://t.co/Y9zlarecVl and watch #LIVE - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/imjDzFMROQ — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2020

Arnab's frightening narration

After being kept in a quarantine facility since his illegal arrest in a 2018 abetment to suicide case on Wednesday, the Raigad Police took him to the Taloja jail in a van. On his way to the jail, he shouted from the van,

“I am not being allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6am and said, ‘We won’t let you speak to your lawyers.' My life is under threat.” He stated that his bail plea was pending before the Supreme court as he pleaded that he be provided bail.

