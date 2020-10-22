'Memories Of 22 October 1947' Begins In J&K; Here's The Full Schedule Of The Symposium

Jammu and Kashmir is hosting the first-ever such two-day national symposium, "Memories of 22 October 1947", that marks the day when Pakistan-backed raiders invaded Kashmir and led to the beginning of the first Indo-Pak war after Indian troops were airlifted into the valley to repel the invasion.

The symposium is being organised by the National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Government at SKICC.

The opening ceremony of the program consisted of a welcome address by Secretary, Ministry of Culture & VC, NMI, which was followed by an inaugural address by the Chief Guest, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha. The program has further been divided into four sessions.

Session 1

Prof. Amitabh Mattoo, AVM Arjun Subramaniam (Web), and Dr. Mukulita Vijayawargiya addressed the first session. The topics discussed were -

- 'Martyr Maqbool Sherwani: Memory, Myth, and Imagination'

- 'Role of the Indian Air Force in joint operations during the first India-Pakistan War:1947-1948'

- 'The instrument of Accession: An Aftermath of First Indo-Pak War'

Session 2

Prof. Kapil Kumar, Prof. Raghuvendra Tanwar, and Iqbal Chand Malhotra will display their presentations in the second session. The discussion will majorly focus on 'Motives, War & Brutalities: Pakistani Army- Kabailees Aggression in Kashmir' and 'the invasion of J&K - October 1947: First Reports and people’s response'.

Iqbal Chand Malhotra will emphasise on the British Role in the Invasion and consequent de facto partition of Maharaja Hari Singh’s erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 and the impact of those actions till 2020.

Session 3

Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), Maj. Gen. Devesh Agnihotri (Retd.), Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.), Lt. Gen. P. J. S. Pannu (Retd.) will address the penultimate session. Following are the topics that will be discussed -

- 'Battles for the Destiny of J & K'

- '22 October 1947: Birth of Proxy War between India and Pakistan'

- 'Contest of Narratives and Attempts in Cognitive Domains: An Analysis'

- 'Role of Indian Military establishment in fighting Proxy War in Kashmir'

Session 4

'J&K: Pakistani Invasion 1947-1948- The Conspiracy and ethnic cleansing of non-Muslims', 'The Template of Terrorism', 'The Rashomon Gambit: Delegitimizing Rival Narratives on Accession' and 'The Kashmir Imbroglio' will be presented in the final session. The session will be addressed by Dr. Ramesh Tamiri, Mr. Sushant Sareen, Prof. Dipankar Sengupta and Maj Gen S.V. Thapliyal.

(Image credits: ANI)