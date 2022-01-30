Men arrested in UP town with 3 quintal 'beef'

Barabanki, Jan 29 (PTI) Three men were arrested allegedly with around three quintals of beef from near Safdarganj Police Station, police on Saturday said.

The arrested men have been identified as Shadab alias Sidhu, Arbaz alias Bauva, and Chhotu, said Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats.

A knife, an axe, two country-made pistols, and ammunition was also recovered from them, he said.

The accused, upon interrogation, told police that they would catch any stray animal and kill them to sell their meat, Vats said. PTI COR NAV VN VN

