Men Found Charred: Postmortem Of Stillborn Baby's Body Exhumed In Nuh Carried Out

Postmortem examination of the exhumed remains of a stillborn baby was carried out Monday to ascertain the exact cause of death, with the family alleging that some Rajasthan Police personnel assaulted the pregnant woman.

The matter is linked to the alleged abduction and murder of two men from Rajasthan by cow vigilantes in Haryana. The pregnant woman is the wife of an accused in the case.

Dulari Devi, the mother of accused Srikant Pandit, in the Rajasthan Police FIR has alleged that her daughter-in-law lost the baby after she was assaulted.

The Rajasthan Police has denied the allegation.

Pandit's mother, in her complaint, had also alleged that the police forcibly took away her two other sons.

The Nuh police on Monday handed over the body of stillborn baby to the kin after the postmortem which was conducted by a three-member board of doctors.

“The postmortem of stillborn baby was conducted by a board of three doctors at Mandi Khera government hospital here. After the postmortem, samples have been preserved and will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination. The cause of death will be revealed after the report of FSL,” Dr Sarvjeet, civil surgeon, Nuh, told PTI.

Meanwhile, Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said, "Investigation is going on with all angles. Further action will be taken on the basis of a postmortem report.” The stillborn baby's mortal remains were exhumed in the presence of police and family members on Sunday.

Pandit is among the five men booked for allegedly abducting and killing the two men whose charred bodies were found in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani on Thursday. The two victims, Junaid and Nasir, were alleged to have been abducted from Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

Earlier, Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh had claimed that Rajasthan and Haryana police personnel had indeed gone to Pandit's home, but they never entered it.

"The accused was not present. His two brothers had come out of home and they were freed after questioning. The allegations levelled by the woman are false. Their family member is an accused that is why they levelling allegations," he said.

Pandit is a member of the cow protection group led by 'Gau Rakshak' Monu Manesar, who is among the four accused evading arrest.

Meanwhile, in support of absconding Monu Manesar, the youth of Manesar (Gurugram) and surrounding villages took out a foot march on Monday in Gurugram and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case, while claiming that Monu was implicated.