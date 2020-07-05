'Men In Uniform Wish To Win All Battles', Says CRPF Jawan After Surviving COVID-19

"The men in uniform wish to win all battles," said Ganesh Kumar a COVID-19 survivor and an official of 31 battalion of CRPF deployed in the national capital. Kumar like 138 other officials of his battalion tested positive earlier this year. He fought this battle fiercely as well and proved to be victorious.

"I tested positive for COVID on April 28 this year. My morale was rattled but with the support of my senior, I overcame it. Men in uniform wish to win all battles," he said.

After winning against COVID-19, Kumar also donated plasma to save another life. Talking about the incident he said, "On June 25 I got to know about a man suffering from Coronavirus and was in dire need of plasma. I thought like I serve my nation in uniform, I should this time again step up and save my countrymen. I urge all to donate plasma," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments another security official posted at 31 battalion in Delhi, Manjeet Singh requested COVID survivors to donate plasma.

"I was reported COVID-19 positive. It was because of my team's love and support of my seniors that I recovered soon. On June 27, I donated plasma. Today I feel great by saving another life. We must donate plasma. There is no need to worry, it is very safe to make a donation," he said.

The CRPF officials from the beginning of the first phase of lockdown have been instrumental in combating COVID 19 pandemic. In the month of April, 139 officials of 31 battalion in the national capital turned COVID positive. However, they all fought bravely and won the war against Coronavirus and resumed their services in the month of June.

COVID outbreak in Delhi

COVID-19 cases in the national capital are inching towards the 1,00,000 mark with 97,200 cases reported so far. The death toll due to the respiratory illness in Delhi rose to 3,004. Meanwhile, According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the recovery rate has crossed 70%. Over 6 lakh tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. There are 448 containment zones here.

