Mentally Challenged Man From Bihar Reunited With Family

A 39-year-old mentally unstable man, who came to Ambala in Haryana from Bihar around eight years ago and later reached the national capital, has been reunited with his family, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the man, identified as Shravan Mandal, was with a two-year-old boy claiming to be his child. The DNA samples have been taken to prove his claims.

On December 1, the Delhi Police found a man, along with a two-year-old boy, at Sadar Bazar area in the northern part of the city.

The police suspected the man to be mentally unstable. Later, he was admitted to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) and the boy was admitted to a children's home.

A senior police officer said, "We faced several difficulties as the man was not ready to talk. For the police, the child was more important and we wanted to know about the family members of the boy so that we can reunite them." The police said the doctors at IHBAS hospital also cooperated with them and helped them in the investigation. Later, the man said his name is Shravan Mandal and that he is from Madhubani district in Bihar.

The police checked the voters’ list of Madhubani district on the Election Commission's website and three persons with similar names came to know, following which the local police in Bihar was contacted, the officer said.

The relatives of one Shravan Mandal, who also went missing around four years ago from Bihar, approached the police.

The police took them to IBHAS hospital but they refused to identify the man, they said.

During further investigation, a police team of assistant sub-inspector Vinod Walia and head constable Ashish Lakra contacted the BDOs of Phulparas, Jhanjharpur, Ghoghardiha and Nagar Panchayat Ghoghardiha who provided them local phone numbers.

Among them, the number provided by the BDO Ghoghardiha belonged to Bathnaha village, the officer said.

Mandal's photograph was sent through WhatsApp and his family members identified him.

His brother Jai Prakash and brother-in-law Arun were called to IBHAS hospital.

Jai Prakash informed the police that Mandal has a wife and two daughters in the village.

Seven-eight years ago, Mandal came to Ambala along with his brother to work in a factory. However, Mandal left Ambala after working for only one month, the police said.

He reached Delhi and started living in the Madipur area. He started working here after changing his name. When his brother got to know about his location, he came to the city to meet Mandal but he never met him, they said.

According to the police, Jai Prakash also said that Mandal came in contact with a woman in Delhi and the woman later left him. The boy most probably belongs to Mandal and that woman.

The police said that the boy is in a children's home in Dhirpur and a DNA sample has been sent.

"If the report is positive, the child will be handed over to Mandal and his family members," the officer said.

"It is suspected that Mandal lost his mind after the woman left him and started wandering in the streets of Delhi," the officer added.

