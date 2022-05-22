Mentally challenged man kills father in Maha

Palghar, May 22 (PTI) A 40-year-old mentally challenged man allegedly killed his father here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday at a field in Mokhada taluka of Palghar where the 70-year-old victim, Pandu Savji Molve, worked, the official from the police control room said. The exact reason behind the killing was not known.

When the victim's wife reached the field with food, the accused, Kashinath, snatched an axe from his father's hand and allegedly attacked the latter with it. The victim died on the spot, the official said. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's wife, the police registered a case against their son under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said, adding that the accused was not yet arrested. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said. PTI COR GK GK

