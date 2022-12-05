Mentally Challenged Teenager Raped In Jharkhand

A mentally challenged teenaged girl was alleged raped in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Pathakpagaar area, around 180 km from Ranchi, on Saturday when the 18-year-old accused allegedly took the 17-year-old girl to a sugarcane field and raped her, a police officer said.

The survivor narrated the incident to her family, following which her brother and father went to the accused's house to lodge their protest.

However, the accused and his family members severely beat up the father-son duo with lathis, as a result of which they were seriously injured and admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), he said.

A case was registered with Tarhasi Police Station on Sunday and a manhunt launched to nab the accused, he added. PTI COR BS ACD ACD