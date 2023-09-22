Mentally Unwell Woman, 3-year-old Daughter Spotted In Thane's Kashimira United With Kin From Assam

A 22-year-old mentally unwell woman and her 3-year-old daughter have been reunited with kin in Assam after the duo was found loitering on the streets of Kashimira area of Thane district recently, a police official said on Friday.

She was spotted by a team led by sub inspector Archana Kadam on August 14, after which she was admitted in Thane Mental Hospital while efforts began to ascertain her details and trace her kin, Senior Inspector Sandeep Kadam told PTI.

The team managed to find that her house was in Assam with the help of her Aadhaar details and police in the north-eastern state was contacted, he said.

"Her kin came from Navgaon in Assam to Kashimira last week and the woman and her daughter were reunited with them. She left home due to some domestic dispute and somehow reached here as per kin," the official said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a women's help cell was set up at the station to tackle such cases, Kadam said.