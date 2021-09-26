Mentored By Police Officer, 131 Candidates Clear Civil Services Examination

As many as 131 civil services aspirants, mentored by a senior IPS officer in Telangana, have cleared the civil services examination-2020.

The mentorship was provided by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat along with civil servants and educationists, said a press release in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Congratulating the candidates, he advised them to render citizen-friendly services in administration and work with honesty, sense of ownership, the release said.

Last year, the interviews were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so the candidates were trained online by the police officer and the others, the release added.

