Merchant dies in wall collapse

Mangaluru, Nov 5 (PTI): A 48-year-old man died after a wall collapsed on him while he was removing iron and other materials from an old building of Malnad cashew factory at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday.

The victim was identified as Abdul Khader, a scrap merchant, police sources said.

The cashew factory had closed down years back and the work of clearing the old building was taken up by Khader recently.

Khader reached the site with a few workers this morning. When the iron truss that was placed above the wall was being pulled down with a rope, the wall collapsed on him, the sources said.

Police visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry. A case has been registered. PTI MVG NVG NVG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)