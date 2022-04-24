Mercury rises in most parts of Rajasthan, hits 44 deg C in Barmer

Jaipur, Apr 24 (PTI) Most parts of Rajasthan recorded an increase of one to two degrees Celsius in maximum temperature on Sunday compared to the previous day.

At 44 degrees Celsius, Barmer remained the hottest place in the state.

According to a Meteorological Department spokesperson, the maximum temperature in Baran was 43.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 43.1 degrees Celsius each in Dungarpur and Jalore, 43 degrees Celsius each in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Phalodi and Dholpur, 42.7 degrees Celsius in Nagaur, 42.5 degrees Celsius in Karauli and 42.2 degrees Celsius in Kota.

Other major places in the state recorded temperature between 40 and 41.7 degrees Celsius.

He said Phalodi, which recorded 31.4 degrees Celsius, was the hottest place on Saturday night while Barmer recorded 29.9 degrees and Sirohi 29 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said the weather will remain dry in the state in the coming days.

He said that due to increase in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours, there is a strong possibility of heatwave in the districts of Bikaner and Jodhpur and Jaipur, Bharatpur divisions with maximum temperature likely to touch 44-45 degrees Celsius from April 26. PTI AG CK

