Mercury Settles At 15.4° C In National Capital, IMD Forecast Clear Sky

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 58 per cent, it said.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies for the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. 

