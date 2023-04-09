Mercury settles at 15.4° C in National capital, IMD forecast clear sky

Quick links:
Image: ANI
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Sunday settled at 15.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 58 per cent, it said.
The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies for the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.
