Mercury Settles Below Freezing Point In Kashmir

The minimum temperature in Kashmir fell as the mercury settled below freezing point across the valley on Thursday, officials said in Srinagar.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

They said the resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, down by more than a degree from Tuesday night's minus 0.4 degrees, the officials said.

Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius. 

