Mercury shoots up in Odisha, touches 38.3 degrees in Bolangir

Bhubaneswar, Mar 14 (PTI) Odisha reeled in the scorching early summer sun on Monday and the mercury shot up in many parts of the state, where the maximum temperature touched levels which are above normal, the Met office said.

The weather was dry in the districts and there will be no large change in the maximum in the next 48 hours. It will subsequently rise by 3-4 degrees celsius across the state, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Bolangir was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 38.3 degree celsius, a shade less of 38.2 degree celsius in Jharsuguda, 38.1 in Angul and 38 in Titilagarh, a weather bulletin issued by the Centre stated.

The mercury in Bhubaneswar, where the maximum was 36.6 degrees celsius, is expected to be around 38 on Tuesday.

The Met office issued a yellow warning of heat wave at some places in Bolangir, Subarnapur and Boudh districts for two days from Wednesday.

Similar conditions are likely in Angul, Nayagarh and Khurda on Thursday. The temperature in the capital and Cuttack may touch 40 and 39 degrees respectively during the period, it said.

The temperature can be fatal to the human body when exposed during a heat wave, the India Meteorological Department said.

A heat wave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is 4.5-6.4 degrees when the maximum reaches at least 40 degrees in the plains or 37 in the coastal weather stations. Few other criteria can also lead to its declaration.

A yellow warning denotes that the heat wave conditions will continue for two days during which people should avoid heat exposure. It is tolerable, but there is moderate health concern for vulnerable sections like the elderly and infants.

The state health department advised people to drink plenty of fluids and fruits like grapes and watermelon to stay hydrated and be safe from heatstroke.

People should avoid going outside during the afternoon and wear light clothes to stay safe, it added.

Meanwhile, Odisha Commerce and Transport department has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the operation of commercial vehicles in the state in the sizzling heat.

It said the passenger vehicles should not ply between 11 AM to 3 PM and said that over crowding of passengers in the public transport vehicles will be avoided.

It asked authorities to make provision of safe drinking water, ice pack, ORS in passenger buses and provision of cool resting spaces at bus stops, the department said.

The SOP said that 'jalachhatras' (free drinking water kiosks) should be opened at bus stands and bus stops for the passengers. Besides temporary passenger sheds are to be erected near the bus stops with provision for drinking water and water kiosks on highways. Proper checking will have to be made by the enforcement wing of the department and penalty will be imposed against the erring transporters and operators.

The control rooms at district level should function round the clock during the period of the heat wave. The bus/ truck associations of the districts and local NGOs should be asked to involve themselves in public awareness campaign about the heat wave, the department said.

Srinivas Behera, the additional commissioner( Administration) in the office of the transport commissioner of Cuttack has been appointed as the nodal officer.

