Mercury Soars Across India; UP's Hamirpur & Prayagraj Hottest At 44.2°C Celsius

Heatwave conditions continued unabated as temperature hovered in the range of 40 to 44 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country on Tuesday, with Hamirpur and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh sizzling at 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, registered a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius, four notches higher than normal. This is the fourth consecutive day that the maximum temperature settled above 40 degrees Celsius here.

The Pusa and Pitampura areas experienced heat wave conditions with maximum temperatures settling at 41.6 degrees to 41.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Cloudy weather and light rain may provide some relief from the heat in the city on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD said a western disturbance active over the western Himalayan region is predicted to bring light rain in the northwestern plains starting Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the MeT office predicted above-normal maximum temperatures for most parts of the country from April to June, except parts of the northwest and the peninsular regions.

Above-normal heatwave days are expected in most parts of central, east, and northwest India during this period.

The meteorological department has issued an 'orange' alert with a warning of severe heatwave conditions for two days from Tuesday in Patna, Banka, Jamui, Nawada, Aurangabad, Supaul and several other districts of Bihar.

Besides, a ‘yellow’ warning has also been sounded in Begusarai, Nalanda, Gaya, Arwal, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Buxar, Khagaria and Munger regions of the state.

The meteorological department uses four colour codes - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) - for weather warning. “People are advised to avoid heat exposure and dehydration," a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management Department said.

In West Bengal, Bankura recorded the highest temperature at 43.7 degrees Celsius, while capital city Kolkata's maximum was 40 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab with the maximum temperature settling above the 40 degree-mark in most parts of the two states. In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the meteorological department here.

Karnal also experienced a hot day recording a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a high of 39.7 degrees Celsius, Narnaul recorded a high of 40.2 deg C while Bhiwani registered a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda in Punjab recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at 36.6 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and at 41.2 degrees Celsius in Patiala. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius.

Prayagraj and Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh were the hottest at 44.2 degrees Celsius, with the weather department predicting rain/thundershower at isolated places over western parts of the state. Lucknow recorded the maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24.5 degree Celsius.

The desert state of Rajasthan also saw the temperature rising with Chittorgarh recording 43.2 degrees Celsius followed by Kota (42.8 degrees), Banswara (42.7 degrees), Phalodi (42.2 degrees), Dholpur (42 degrees), Alwar and Sawai Madhopur (41.7 degrees each), Tonk (41.6 degrees), Churu and Pilani (41.4 degrees each), Barmer (41.2 degrees) and Jaipur (40 degrees Celsius).

However, the MeT has predicted light rain and thunderstorm in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and in Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions on April 19 and 20.

It has also predicted a fall in temperatures by 2-3 degrees in the next two days.

Reeling under the scorching sun, people in lower hills of Himachal had some relief as maximum temperatures dropped by few notches following light rains at several places.

Una recorded a high of 37.4 degrees, while Dhaulakuan was hottest in the region with a maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees.

The popular tourist destinations of Shimla, Manali, Dharamsala and Narkanda posted a high of 25.4 degrees, 21 degrees, 28.2 degrees and 19.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) forecast severe heat wave conditions in one mandal and heat wave conditions in 117 more across the state on Tuesday.

"While the heat wave is expected to hit seven mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 16 in Anakapalli, four in East Godavari, two each in Eluru, Palnadu, Visakhapatnam and Nandyala, six in Gunturu and 10 in Krishna," the disaster management department said in a statement.

Out of the 117 mandals, Chintur and Nellipaka in Alluri Sitarama Raju district are likely to record 44.7 degrees and 44 degrees Celsius, respectively on Tuesday, it said earlier in the day.

Some areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said on Tuesday.

Around three inches of snowfall was recorded in Machil near the Line of Control (LoC).

The plain areas, including Srinagar city, were lashed by overnight rains, bringing down the temperature, they said.

The weather office said intermittent rain is likely to continue till Tuesday evening.

Intermittent light to moderate rain or snowfall over higher reaches is very likely at many places on Wednesday.

During this wet spell, thunderstorm with strong gusty wind reaching 20-30 kmph and hailstorm is also possible at some places in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the death toll due to sunstroke at the 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award event in Navi Mumbai rose to 14 after the death of a 34-year-old woman while seven patients are undergoing treatment, a civic official said on Tuesday.