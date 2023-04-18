Mercury Soars In Jharkhand, Temperature Rises To 45.1°C In Godda

Godda in Jharkhand saw mercury rise to 45.1 degrees Celsius Monday, the highest in the state. Temperatures in at least eight districts of Jharkhand remained above 40 degree Celsius. "Today Godda recorded 45.1°C, the highest temperature in Jharkhand. There was a heatwave-like situation across Santhal. In over 8-9 districts, the temperature crossed 40°C. From April 20 there are expectations of light rainfall," said Abhishek Anand, director, IMD.

Ranchi, Jharkhand | Today Godda recorded 45.1°C, the highest temperature in Jharkhand. There was a heatwave-like situation across Santhal. In over 8-9 districts, the temperature crossed 40°C. From April 20 there are expectations of light rainfall: Abhishek Anand, Director, IMD,… pic.twitter.com/gHFj3bg5Ef April 17, 2023

Jharkhand reeling under heatwave

For the last few days, Jharkhand has been reeling under heatwave conditions with temperature swiftly crossing 40°C mark in most parts of the state. Extreme heatwave conditions have also gripped Ranchi, which has seen mercury cross the 40-degree mark. Bokaro, Chaibasa, Garhwa, and Giridih also have been reporting temperatures between 40-43°C.

Relief unlikely for next few days

Anand earlier said, "Relief from the sweltering weather conditions is unlikely in the next couple of days. Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in some pockets of northwest, central, and southeastern parts of Jharkhand.” He added, "No major change in maximum temperature is expected during the next five days." As per weather officials, unrestricted wind flow from western and northwestern parts of India has increased the mercury level across Jharkhand.

With the soaring temperature, the rush of patients to hospitals with heat-related ailments has increased. A temperature above 40°C could harm the body, and cause skin burn and dehydration, according to health officials. Meanwhile, electronic display boards have been put up across Ranchi to inform people about the weather, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)