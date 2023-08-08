'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Campaign Set To Be Launched On Wednesday To Mark Conclusion Of AKAM

A 21-day nationwide campaign, 'Meri Maati Mera Desh', will be launched on Wednesday to pay tributes to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country and mark the conclusion of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM), the Culture Ministry said.

The AKAM began on March 12, 2021, and has witnessed widespread public participation with over two lakh programmes organised across India, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign, various programmes will be held at village, block, state and national levels from August 9 to 30 to "pay tributes to the veers who laid down their lives for the country", it said.

The closing ceremony will be held at Kartavya Path here on August 30 in the presence of various dignitaries, the ministry said.

'Shilaphalakams' (memorial plaques) commemorating the bravehearts will be installed in village panchayats. They will have a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the names of those from the region who laid down their lives for the nation, it said.

Modi had recently announced this campaign during his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast.

An 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be held. As part of this yatra, soil from all corners of the country will be carried in 7,500 pots to create an 'Amrit Vatika' in Delhi. This 'Amrit Vatika' will symbolise the commitment to 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the ministry said.

To encourage mass participation in the yatra, a website has also been launched where people can upload selfies carrying soil or earthen lamps. By doing so, they will take the pledge of 'Panch Pran'. Once the pledge is taken, a digital certificate of participation can be downloaded from the website.

Last year, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme became a grand success. This year too, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will be held between August 13-15. Indians everywhere can hoist the Tricolour, click selfies with it and upload them on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website, the statement said.