Mesmerising Mid-air Maneuverings Leave Audience Spellbound At Aero India 2023

Mesmerising aerial display left the audience spellbound at the inaugural session of the Aero India-2023 here on Monday. The metal birds soared high and performed breathtaking aerobatics and mid-air maneuvering as the five-day aerospace and defence show took off at the Air Force Station Yelahanka.

A memorable Aero India 2023! Watch… pic.twitter.com/ycUpDjPzHd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2023

There were displays by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited made Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopters, Light Utility Helicopters and Sukhoi-30, and Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters, among others. The inaugural show featured various formations such as 'Tiranga', 'Dhwaj', and 'Bhim'.

A key highlight of the inaugural session of Asia's biggest aero show was the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari leading the Gurukul formation in the Tejas aircraft. The Surya Kiran batch of the IAF stole the show with their scintillating performance. According to one of the pilots who participated in the show on Monday, the nine pilots formed the "diamond display". "This is my fourth Aero India performance ever since 'Hawk' was inducted," the IAF pilot said.

The 14th edition of the biennial show themed 'The Runway to Billion Opportunities' was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.