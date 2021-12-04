MeT forecasts light to heavy snowfall over two days in J-K

Srinagar, Dec 4 (PTI) The meteorological department on Saturday forecast light to heavy snowfall over two days in Jammu and Kashmir, even as the minimum temperature improved at most places in the Valley.

“Jammu and Kashmir is most likely to receive snowfall from Saturday evening till Monday evening, with the main activity on Sunday,” the MeT said.

It said snowfall is most likely to commence from late Saturday night, increasing gradually in intensity and spatial distribution with the peak on Sunday.

The plains in Kashmir are likely to receive light (two to three inches) of snowfall, whereas higher reaches of J-K are likely to receive moderate snowfall (up to six to seven inches), weather officials said.

They said some places in the higher reaches may receive heavy snowfall.

Light to moderate rain is also likely at most places of Jammu region, they added.

The officials said the wet spell may cause temporary disruption of traffic on passes like Sadna Top, Zojila, Sinthan Top, Mughal Road and Ramban-Banihal axis.

It may also affect the power supply on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature rose at most places of the Valley Friday night.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius Friday night, up from minus 2.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, officials said.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 2.0 degrees Celsius, up from minus 4.1 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district also recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir has been witnessing dry but cold weather over the past few weeks. The wintry conditions in the Valley set in much ahead of the beginning of extreme harsh weather conditions which usually start around the third week of December.

'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day period of harsh winter in Kashmir, begins on December 21 every year.

PTI SSB SRY

