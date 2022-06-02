MeT predicts heavy rain in North Bengal, NE

Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rain in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and the northeastern states over the next four days owing to a cyclonic circulation over southern Bangladesh and adjoining northern Bay of Bengal.

Conditions have become favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon in the region by Friday, it said.

The weatherman forecast isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds in Gangetic West Bengal over the next few days.

The MeT Department forecast intense spell of rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and the northeastern states over next the four days.

"Due to a cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh and adjoining north Bay of Bengal and strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeast India, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpour are very likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and the northeast during next few days," the IMD said.

The weatherman forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the North Bengal districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar and heavy downpour in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri till Sunday morning.

Bagdogra near Siliguri received 18.7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, while Jalpaiguri recorded 15 mm rainfall during the same period, the Met said.

Sikkim's capital Gangtok received 67 mm rainfall during the period, it said. PTI AMR ACD ACD

