Metal Detectors, Social Media Cell, UP Top Cop's Directive After Lucknow Court Firing

Uttar Pradesh Special DG Prashant Kumar on Wednesday issued an order directing district Superintendents of Police (SPs) to immediately increase security in all district courts. The order came hours after gangster Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva was shot dead inside Lucknow court premises on June 7 by an unidentified assailant dressed as a lawyer ahead of the hearing. The incident raised questions on the existing law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh which was already witnessing criticism following the murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem Ashraf, while they were in police custody.

As per the order dated June 7, the Uttar Pradesh Special DG stated that metal detectors and other equipment will be installed inside the court premises to prevent such incidents. “The security of the courts in the district should be reviewed. The security arrangements for the accused appearing in the courts should be strengthened,” the order read.

“Intelligence and social media cells should also be made active and alert in this regard. In all the districts, strong security arrangements should be ensured in all the court premises by establishing coordination with the District Judge and the office bearers of the Bar Association,” Prashant Kumar said in his order.

The law and order situation of the state is being seriously reviewed by the authorities. This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred. Two years back a similar incident occurred in the national capital when gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead by men dressed as lawyers at Delhi’s Rohini court in 2021.

SIT formed to probe murder

Taking action on the killing of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder case. The SIT will consist of three members:

Mohit Agarwal ADG Technical

Neelabza Chowdhary

Praveen Kumar IG Ayodhya

Opposition questions UP's law and order

While the state government-led by Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath took immediate action on the killing, Opposition parties, especially the Samajwadi Party (SP), held the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government responsible for the law and order arrangements of the state. Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the question is not who is being killed, the question is that people are being killed where security is the highest. "People are dying in police custody, police security, court premises and jail. This is a matter of concern,” he said.

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati demanded the state government should take strict action against such incidents. "In the sensational shootout that took place in the Lucknow court premises today, the open murder is a big challenge for the government in terms of law and order and crime control in UP," she added.

लखनऊ कोर्ट परिसर में आज हुए सनसनीखेज गोलीकाण्ड में खुलेआम हुई हत्या यूपी में कानून व्यवस्था व अपराध नियंत्रण के मामले में सरकार के लिए बड़ी चुनौती। ऐसी घटनाओं से आम जनता में काफी दहशत। सरकार सख़्त कदम उठाए, बीएसपी की यह माँग। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 7, 2023

Notably, the Opposition’s hit out came as a response to the April 15 sensational murder of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother in the presence of media persons while they were being taken for a medical check-up under police protection.