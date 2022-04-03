Meteor Shower In Maharashtra? Streak Of Light Caught On Camera Over Nagpur Skies | Watch

People in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh were taken by surprise when they spotted a luminous streak piercing through the night sky on Sunday. The sightings appeared over the sky of Nagpur in Maharashtra and Jhabua and Barwani districts in Madhya Pradesh.

While many people described the celestial event as a "meteor shower," astronomer Jonathan McDowell speculated that it was actually the "re-entry of a Chinese rocket stage" launched in February 2021.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: In what appears to be a meteor shower was witnessed over the skies of Nagpur & several other parts of the state. pic.twitter.com/kPUfL9P18R — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

"I believe this is the reentry of a Chinese rocket stage, the third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77 which was launched in Feb 2021 - it was expected to reenter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match," he said in a tweet.

I believe this is the reentry of a Chinese rocket stage, the third stage of the Chang Zheng 3B serial number Y77 which was launched in Feb 2021 - it was expected to reenter in the next hour or so and the track is a good match pic.twitter.com/BetxCknAiK — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) April 2, 2022

A resident of Buldhana of Maharashtra said that the streak of light was seen by many people in the district. Suresh Chopade, president of Skywatch group, Nagpur, said a rare event was observed by many people in Maharashtra and they shared its videos and pictures.

Possible meteor shower leaves locals amazed

Chopade said he had been observing space-related events for the past 25 years and it seemed like the event was related to a satellite. "It seems like a satellite of some nation might have fallen accidentally or may have been caused to fall intentionally. It does not seem like a meteor shower or fireball," he said.

He said it could be parts of a meteorite but the colours indicated that "a metallic thing" has accompanied it while approaching the earth.

Shashank Gattewar, who lives in Nagpur's Manish Nagar, shot the scene on his mobile after he spotted "several spheres" falling in the direction of the earth from the sky.

Another person said that they saw the blaze for two minutes and later the light disappeared. "We saw these balls going towards Aurangabad," he said. The Tehsildar of Yeola, Pramod Hile, said an "ulkapat" (meteorite) was visible in the sky at around 8 pm.

A meteor shower is a celestial event during which several meteors radiate or originate, from one point in the night sky.

These meteors are caused by streams of cosmic debris called meteoroids entering Earth's atmosphere at extremely high speeds on parallel trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies)