Metro And Sleeper Versions Of Vande Bharat Express To Be Launched Soon

The Railway Ministry on Wednesday announced that the BJP-led central government is making efforts to develop Vande Bharat Metro and Vande Bharat Sleeper versions on the lines of Vande Bharat Express. The Vande Bharat Metro will provide a rapid world-class- shuttle-like experience for the passengers.

Vande Bharat Metro, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision will work within a periphery of big cities of around 50 km where there is large habitat.

In continuation with the above for long-distance travel a sleeper version of Vande Bharat Express trains will be launched soon.

By 2023-24 the design and production will be completed for the Vande metro and the same will be ramped up in the upcoming financial year of 2024-25. This comes after the successful launch of five Vande Bharat express trains, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1st February 2022 during her budget speech announced that 400 new-generation Vande Bharat Trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience will be developed and manufactured. As of July 2022, a tender has been awarded for the manufacturing of the trains.

A tender for 102 Vande Bharat trains and another tender for 200 Vande Bharat trains has been floated by the central government.

The 46 trains are running on Electrified Rail Networks across the destinations, and they will soon make their mark in the few states/UT left once the Rail Network is electrified.

As of 28th June 2023, all states with electrified rail networks have Vande Bharat Express service and Indian Railways is moving in mission mode to achieve a 100 per cent Electrified Broad Gauge Network.