Metro Authority Lays Out 60 Conditions Before Namma Metro Can Open Whitefield Section

Karnataka capital Bengaluru is eagerly awaiting the launch of the Whitefield-KR Puram Metro section. The tech hub where traffic jams often make the news hopes metro connectivity will aid in clearing up clogged roads. However, in a bid to ensure safety, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has laid out 60 conditions for Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRC) which it must fulfill before metro movement on the Whitefield-KR Puram section gets the green signal. The conditions relate to safety provisions, passenger amenities, electricals, operations, civil engineering, signalling and location-specific observations.

Abhai Kumar Rai, CMRS (southern circle, Bengaluru), inspected the Whitefield-KR Puram metro corridor from February 22 to 24. This is an extension of the east-west section (Purple Line) and was slated to be ready for public use by December 2020.

What are the conditions that must be fulfilled?

According to the CMRS letter based on the inspection done by Rai, results of tests carried out, speed trials and perusal of the certificates/documents and other information submitted by BMRCL he authorised the opening of BMRCL's Whitefield-KR Puram Metro section for public carriage of passengers subject to 60 specific conditions.

Some of the important conditions to be adhered to include compliance to conditions stipulated by the central government while according approval of various sub-systems deployed on East-west corridor of BMRCL.

On the security front, adequate signages being provided as per norm at all prominent locations in passenger area to properly guide passengers.

Sufficient number of signages for fire exits shall be displayed at proper locations so that they are easily visible to passengers. All signages shall be UPS lit.

There are many other stipulations mentioned in the letter in the areas of electrical, general, operations, civil engineering and track, signalling and location specific observations, the non-compliance to which will invite cancellation of the authorisation, Rai said in the letter.