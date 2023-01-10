'Metro Pillar Collapse Result Of 40% Commission Govt': Congress Blames 'poor Quality Work'

On Tuesday, an under-construction metro pillar collapsed near the Hennur area of Bengaluru, near the ring road killing a mother-son duo and injuring three others. The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have now lashed out at Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government and blamed them for poor quality development work in Karnataka.

According to sources, a couple along with their two-and-a-half-year-old son, on the bike, was heading towards the Hebbal area when the metro pillar collapsed. Republic learned that there were four people on the bike. The mother and son, who died in the horrific incident were pillion riders. They suffered grievous injuries and were shifted to the hospital but they succumbed to the injuries.

Congress & AAP attacks Bommai govt

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar attacked the ruling regime calling them a "40% commission is the root cause of such incidents".

"This is the result of the 40% commission government as this is the root cause of such accidents. When they give 40% commission than what quality do you expect? There is no quality in development works," said DK Shivakumar

#LIVE | 40 percent commission is the root cause of such incidents: DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru metro pillar collapse. Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/KwztT31LkF — Republic (@republic) January 10, 2023

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, AAP leader Brijesh Kalappa said, "It's a very sad kind of reflection how Bengaluru is currently being administrated because over 40 people have fallen prey to the potholes. In every single instance, the government has filed a case against those people who have lost their lives saying that they were driving in a negligent manner. This alone showcase that the government do not want to take responsibility and blame the dead person for his/her own death. The infrastructure is crumbling and so many deaths are being reported. This present metro case is absolutely shocking and it makes people feel that there is no one to look up to."

JDS spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed told Republic, "This is very sad and serious as two important lives have been lost. This is a very sad thing. My party and I are not going to politicise the matter because we need to find out where the negligence has been done-- whether it is a construction company's fault. There needs to be a thorough investigation. The government of Karnataka needs to ensure that this kind of incident should not happen again and provide compensation to the victim's family. I am sure that Karnataka CM will take appropriate action."