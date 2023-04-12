Last Updated:

Metro Rake Runs Under River For First Time In India, Reaches Howrah From Kolkata

The Metro rake which had only officials and engineers on board ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Underground metro

Image: @metrorailwaykol


 Kolkata Metro created history on Wednesday when its rake ran through a tunnel under a river for the first time in the country, a senior official said here. The Metro rake which had only officials and engineers on board ran under the Hooghly from Kolkata to Howrah on the other side of the river.

 

This is a “revolutionary step” in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and its suburbs, the official said. Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy and other senior officers travelled from Mahakaran station in Kolkata to Howrah Maidan station in the rake.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT