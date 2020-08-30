Metro Services In Noida To Resume From September 7 Under Unlock 4 Guidelines

Services of NMRC (Noida Metro Rail Corporation) will resume from September 7 after it was shut down for five months due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Noida Metro officials on Saturday said that the service will recommence in a calibrated manner. This decision was taken after the Home Ministry released the 'Unlock 4' guidelines.

Noida Metro to resume from Sep. 7

NMRC will share the details of metro functioning for the general public after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Uttar Pradesh government will issue a detailed SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) on metros. SOP is expected to be issued in a few days. The Home Ministry gave allowance for the functioning of metro across the country in an organized manner in Unlock 4 guidelines on August 29, after NMRC Delhi Metro also announced the resumption of metro services from September 7.

"As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will resume its services on the Aqua Line for the public from September 7, 2020, onwards in a calibrated manner," according to the official NMRC statement.

Unlock 4 Guidelines

As per MHA Unlock 4 guidelines for COVID-19, metro services will resume from September 7 while other Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political congregations limited to 100. New guidelines have given permission to open-air to open from 21 September. However educational institutions will still remain shut. Here are the exemptions:

States to allow 50% of teaching & non-teaching staff in schools

Students of Classes 9-12 can visit on a voluntary basis, subject to the written consent of parent/guardian

Skill training will be allowed in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or state/central govt.

Higher education institutions have been allowed to reopen for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works

