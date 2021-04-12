Metroman E Sreedharan Gives Three Tips For Leaders To Ensure Good Work-life Balance

Metroman E Sreedharan during his 67-year-old career built the engineering foundation of Modern India. At the age of 88, when everyone decides to be aloof, he decided to plunge into politics saying he can still contribute to nation-building. During an exclusive chat with Republic TV, the metro man talks about his wife Radha as well as how he ensured a good work-life balance. He also gives tips and lessons to entrepreneurs on how to ensure it.

"My wife was highly religious and I was highly spiritual," E Sreedharan begins when asked to describe his spouse and also added they never questioned each other's belief system.

Metroman on good work-life balance

"I made a good balance between work and personal life. Once I leave the office at 5 pm, I devote my entire time for my wife and children," he began adding that he has never carried any pending files home throughout his career.

"Post 5 PM, my time is entirely for family. I go for walk with my wife daily, followed by spiritual reading or meditation," he said with conviction. Sreedharan had also given a standing instruction to his team that he should not be disturbed unless there is a serious incident. Reckoning how successfully he was able to implement this principle even during the construction of Delhi Metro, he said, he never compromised on family time.

He also expressed concerns for those who work 'extra hard' and not have time for their family. "I pity those who work for 18 hours a day," he said.

Metroman's three tips for leaders to achieve work-life balance

The Metroman's first tip for those unable to cope is to acquire skills of managing time. Second, he also advises them to learn the art of delegation of power. The third tip is to trust team members.

"If you know how to delegate power and learn to trust your assistants, there will be ample time for everything," said the experienced engineer.

"Abiding by these principles, I used to even get time to read the newspaper. Even high-stress work never made me tired," he said poignantly.

First project with an engineer and last project with his son

Sreedharan also recollected his time with his colleagues. He fondly recollected how he expressed all his achievements as a result of the team that worked for him. "I always used to publically acknowledge the hard work of my team whenever I received an award," he said.

He also shared a very interesting story of a father and son who worked under him. E Sreedharan, whose last project was repairing the Palarivattom flyover, recollected an interesting link with the father and son. "The chief engineer who worked with me in my last project, Keshav Chandra is the son of an engineer who worked with me in the Pamban Bridgework, my very first project," he said with a proud smile, and called it a great destiny!