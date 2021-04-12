Metroman E Sreedharan Reveals His Spiritual Side, Recites Verses Of Bhagavad Gita

In an exclusive candid chat with Republic TV, Metroman E Sreedharan revealed his spiritual sides for the very first time! The 88-year-old engineer, who has been the pillar of some of the greatest infrastructure ever built in India; the revelation about God, what he did during adverse situations and even a brief mention of his favourite food will surely surprise all.

The questions were to discover his spiritual side and that's when we asked him a set of interesting questions to discover the 'inner strength' of the icon who made India proud with his engineering marvel.

When everyone thinks of retiring early, Sreedharan, in a surprising move showed his commitment to the nation when he announced that he will stand as a BJP candidate in Palakkad in the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly Elections.

Sreedharan was given the BJP ticket to fight from the Palakkad constituency. And so, he moved with his wife to a rented apartment in Palakkad town to fight the elections and meet the people.

'There is no need to ask God for anything'

Though many tried to find the political side of him, we tried to find the unknown aspect of the metro man. That's when we asked what will he wish for if god appears before him and grants him a boon.

Metroman's answer is surely surprising. When even the pious would ask for higher aspirations in life like peace and wisdom, Metroman answer showed his true mettle!

When he was asked, pat came the reply! "I will not ask for any boon!"

He went on to explain the reason behind his choice and the reason is again very thought-provoking. "Our shastras, our heritage Srimad Bhagavatam says a virtuous man will not ask for any favour. God will come after virtuous men who expect no favours to give whatever he wants, automatically," he mused.

For the metroman, god is omnipresent, omniscient and omnipotent. "There is no need to ask God for anything," he said, with a straight face.

When asked about his favourite song, he replied that there are many favourite prayers and Vishnu Sahasranamam is his favourite prayer. When we requested him to recite his favourite chant, he chanted his favourite sloka from the 12th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita.

advesta sarva-bhutanam

maitrah karuna eva ca

nirmamo nirahankarah

sama-duhkha-sukhah ksami

santustah satatam yogi

yatatma drdha-niscayah

mayy arpita-mano-buddhir

yo mad-bhaktah sa me priyah

Explaining that the essence of this prayer is enough for anyone to lead a happy life, he advised not to have hatred towards anyone, see ups and down equally, sublimate sorrow and be determined in all actions and all actions shouldn't cause intentional harm to anyone.

He also recollected what he did when he felt helpless during his illustrious career that spanned 67 years. "Many times, I have faced the adverse situation. All problems I immediately drop it at the feet of the god. It gets immediately solved," expressed the Padma Vibhushan recipient. He also concluded with his food regimen and said he eats lightly and loves curd just too much!