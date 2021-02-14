Mexico Receives 'Made In India' COVID-19 Vaccine, Jaishankar Says 'expressing Our Amistad'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday informed that Mexico has received a consignment of ‘Made-in-India’ coronavirus vaccine. Earlier, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at a news conference announced that the country would receive around a million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine sent from India in the early hours of Sunday.

Expressing our Amistad. Mexico receives Made in India vaccines. #VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/dQlENoHn38 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 14, 2021

Mexico received 'Made In India' covid-19 vaccine

In his tweet, Indian Ambassador to Mexico Manpreet Vohra on Saturday said that 870,000 'Made-in-India' vaccines will reach Mexico on Sunday morning. The tweet read:

India, under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, has dispatched shipment to neighbouring countries including Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, Barbados and Dominica, Afghanistan. Earlier this week, Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing 35,000 'Made In India’ coronavirus vaccines to the Caribbean nation.

Also Read: Dominican PM Raising 'faith In Bible' To Thank India For Vaccines Gets Health Min's Reply

Also Read: 'Thank You India': Dominica PM Extends Gratitude For 70,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

India's ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy

India on Thursday handed over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine to Nepal under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over the consignment to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Nepal PM shared his gratitude towards India and wrote, "I thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji as well as the Government and people of India for the generous grant of one million doses of COVID vaccine to Nepal at this critical time when India is rolling out vaccination for its own people."

India also dispatched coronavirus vaccine to Myanmar and Seychelles last month. A consignment of 1,00,000 doses of the Covishield vaccines was sent to Mauritius and a consignment of 50,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine was dispatched to Seychelles. India's other neighbourning country Sri Lanka received the shipment of the coronavirus vaccine on January 27. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa congratulated PM Modi, “on the successful roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine and his generosity towards friendly neighbouring countries”.

Also Read: No Death Or Severe Case Has Been Attributable To Covid Vaccine Till Date: Health Ministry

Also Read: India Inoculated Near 80 Lakh Beneficiaries Against COVID-19 In 28 Days: Health Ministry