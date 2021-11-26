MGNREGA: Centre Says 240 Crore Person-days Generated In Current Financial Year

The Centre on Thursday said that more than 240 crore person-days have been generated so far during the current financial year, reiterating its commitment towards proper implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

As per the Ministry of Rural Development, during the current financial year so far, more than 240 crore person-days have been generated as per the demand by the beneficiaries. There has been an increase of more than 18% of funds allocated for the current financial year compared to the previous financial year.

MGNREGA provides a guarantee of at least 100 days of wage employment against the demand made by a household in a rural area. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme is a demand-driven scheme.

Centre to continue fund release for MGNREGA

Last month, the central government had announced that it has committed to continue releasing funds for wage and material payments to properly implement the MGNREGA scheme. The statement released by the Centre further added that more than ₹63,793 crores has been given for the scheme's implementation in states and union territories in the current fiscal. It further added that there has been an increase of more than 18% in the allocation of funds this year as compared to last year.

The Centre released over ₹63,000 crores for the implementation of MGNREGA and is committed to continuing funding. During the current fiscal year, more than 6 crore households have gained wage employment. As per the government's data, around ₹8,921 crore is still available for use, and this can meet the wage liability concerning the current demand.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance was asked to provide more funds whenever needed. According to a statement from the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of Finance gave ₹50,000 crores as additional money for the scheme, over and beyond the budget estimate in the previous financial year.

The category-based salary payment system has been implemented for the current fiscal year to appropriately reflect the ground flow of funds to various demographic groups. It is now being streamlined.