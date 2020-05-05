62 Special Trains Carrying 70,000 Migrants Operated Till Date, 13 More To Ply Today: MHA

Four days after the Centre announced special 'Shramik trains' to facilitate the inter-district movement of migrants, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday informed that Railways has run 62 such special trains and ferried around 70,000 travellers. MHA Joint Secretary Punya Srivastava in her daily media briefing stated that 62 trains have operated till date and 13 more are expected to ply today. These special trains are being run to transport migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists and other stranded persons back to their respective states amid the lockdown which has been extended till May 17.

In the daily briefing, the MHA Joint Secretary also stated that amid the extended lockdown, it is mandatory to wear face covers and maintain social distancing in public places. Srivastava highlighted that not more than 50 persons are allowed at a wedding and not more than 20 in funerals. She added that work-shift and lunch hours at workplaces should be maximum to ensure social distancing.

'Evacuation of Indians to begin from May 7'

Highlighting the Centre's move to bring back Indians stranded abroad, Srivastava stated that they (stranded Indian citizens) will be brought through aeroplanes and Navy ships.

"MEA and embassies are making a list of stranded people. The facility will be provided on payment basis. For air-travel, non-scheduled commercial flights are being arranged. It will begin from May 7 in a phased manner," the Joint Secretary informed.

Punya Srivastava also stated that only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to travel and passengers will be screened before entering the flight. After reaching the destination, everyone will have to register on the Aarogya Set app and they will also be medically examined. Reflecting upon the procedure after their arrival, Srivastava briefed, "After examination, they will be sent to either hospitals or institutional quarantine by state governments for 14 days on payment basis. After 14 days, COVID testing will be conducted. State governments are being advised to make proper arrangements for them."

