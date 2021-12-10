MHA: 64,170 Human Rights Violation Cases Reported In 2021; UP Tops With 24,242

In a significant revelation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday, tabled the list of human rights violation cases in the past year. As per the list, Uttar Pradesh topped with 24,242 registered cases, followed by Delhi (4972), West Bengal (3903), Rajasthan (2590), Madhya Pradesh (2548) and Haryana (2146). In total the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered 64,170 human rights violation cases in 2021-2022.

MHA: 64,170 human rights violation cases in 2021-22

The MHA also denied any rise in human rights violation cases this year. As per the list, NHRC registered 89,584 cases in 2018-19, 76,628 cases in 2019-2020, 74,968 cases in 2020-2021 and 64,170 cases in 2021-22 as od 30 October 2021. The states with the least cases are - Nagaland (8), Sikkim (10), Mizoram (19), Tripura (31) and Manipur (32). Among larger states, the least number of cases were reported in - Chhattisgarh (493), Punjab (895), Kerala (899), Karnataka (981) and Gujarat (1068). Incidentally, Human Rights Day is observed today - 10 December - to spread awareness on rights that all people possess, irrespective of faith, gender, race, class, ethnicity, colour, nationality.

UP police officers trashes man in front of toddler

The staggering human rights violation cases in Uttar Pradesh comes a day after a police officer was seen thrashing a man who was carrying his minor daughter. In the video which went viral on Thursday, the police officer is seen beating the man repeatedly with a stick till it splinters, ignoring the wails of the child and the father's cry 'The child will get hurt'. Later, as the police attempt to detain the man, another officer is seen pulling the child away as the father clings to her. The police have condemned the incident and have initiated action against the policeman.