MHA Amends Arms Rules, Allows Manufacturers To Increase Production Of Firearms

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Thursday, issued a notification and informed regarding amendments in the Arms Rules. The MHA has allowed the manufacturers to enhance their annual production of firearms or ammunition or calibre wise revision of its licensed capacity by intimidating the licencing authority and the state government concerned within 90 days of the financial year, ANI reported.

According to the new rules, dubbed the Arms (Amendment) Rules, 2022, which was notified on Thursday, "no further endorsement on the license as to capacity shall be required".

A look at MHA's amendments on Arms Rules

Under Rule 60 A, "the new manufacturer who has been issued a licence in Form VII may apply for enhancement, restoration, re-fixation, or calibre wise revision of his licensed capacity. The provisions of rule 60 shall apply mutatis mutandis to such manufacturers".

Under Rule 60B, "the manufacturer who has been issued a licence in Form VII shall be permitted to have enhanced annual production of firearms or ammunition or calibre wise revision of his licensed capacity by giving intimation to the licensing authority within ninety days of the financial year's end".

The MHA has made the following rules Arms (Amendment) Rules, 2022 further to amend the Arms Rules, 2016 in the exercise of the powers provided by Section 44 of the Arms Act, 1959. The principal rules were published in the Gazette of India dated 15 July 2016. The last amendment was done on 9 October 2020.

MHA issues advisory to States, UTs over strict compliance of Flag Code of India

Meanwhile, ahead of Republic Day celebrations, the MHA has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories over the National Flag being discarded or thrown on the ground. The MHA has stated that the National Flag, waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, should not be discarded or thrown on the ground after the events.

The advisory states that the National Flag represents the hopes and aspirations of the people of our country and therefore should occupy a position of honour.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)