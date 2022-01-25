The Fire Service Medals have been conferred on the fire service personnel on the occasion of Republic Day. This year, 42 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals. Twenty-five personnel have also been awarded Home Guard and Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated on January 25. Of these, President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service have been awarded to two personnel and 23 personnel respectively.

President’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry has been awarded to one person and Fire Service Medal for Gallantry has been conferred upon two personnel for their respective acts of valour and gallantry. As per the MHA press release, President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded to nine personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 30 personnel for their respective meritorious records of services. Balu Damu Deshmukh, the Fireman rescuer in Maharashtra, has been posthumously awarded the President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry.

President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry

The President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry has been awarded to Basant Kumar Pareek, Additional Chief Fire Officer in Gujarat. In addition, Pradeep Kumar, Fire Station Officer in Punjab has been awarded the President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry. Furthermore, President’s Home Guards & Civil Defence Medal For Distinguished Service has been awarded to Satvinder Puri, Chief Warden (CD) in Delhi and Willy Nonglang, Dy. Controller (CD) in Meghalaya. According to the MHA press release, President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service has been conferred on Tarun Baro, Sub-Officer in Assam and Khargeswar Rajbongshi, Leading Fireman in Assam.

President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service

In Kerala, President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to Vinod Kumar T and Sathe Kumar A. Prashant Dadaram Ranpise, Chief Fire Officer in Maharashtra has been awarded the President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service. In addition, Budhi Lall Subba, Sub Fire Officer has also been conferred the President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service. Santosh Kamal Singh Pal, Leading Fireman in NFSC, Ministry of Home Affairs; Omvir Prasad Sharma, Deputy Commandant (Fire), CISF, Ministry of Home Affairs; and Dinesh Kumar, General Manager (FS), Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas have been awarded the President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative