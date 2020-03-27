The Debate
Centre Asks States To Ensure Hotels & hostels Remain Functional & Equipped With Essentials

General News

MHA on Friday asked the states to ensure hotels, hostels, rented accommodations remain functional and get essentials amid lockdown to combat coronavirus

Coronavirus

On the third day of the nationwide lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday has asked the states to ensure hotels, hostels, rented accommodations remain functional and secure essentials amid the lockdown to combat the coronavirus. The MHA has also asked states to streamline essentials so that students and working women hostel inmates are allowed to stay put in existing facilities. 

MHA issued new guidelines on Wednesday

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines covering additional people and services who will be exempted from the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the new guidelines, the ministry said Reserve Bank of India and RBI-regulated financial markets, pay and accounts officers and field officers of the CAG, petroleum products and supply chain and forest staff are exempted from the purview of the lockdown.

Those people handling cargo operations in airports and railway stations, coal mining activities, officers and staff of resident commissioners based in Delhi and customs clearance at ports, airports and land borders are also exempted.

Forest offices staff and workers required to operate and maintain zoo, nurseries, wildlife, fire fighting in forests, watering plantations, patrolling and their necessary transport movement, social welfare department staff for operations of homes for children, disabled, senior citizens, destitute women, widows, observation homes and pensions service are also exempted, the guidelines said.

The lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on Tuesday in a bid to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. After Modi's announcement, the Home Ministry on Tuesday night issued some guidelines for enforcement of the nationwide lockdown.

The guidelines listed several services including government and private offices that will be out of bounds during the period while exempting establishments such as hospitals, ration shops, dairies, banks, insurance offices, and print and electronic media.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce has also been exempted from the purview of the lockdown. "All enforcing authorities to note that these strict restrictions fundamentally relate to the movement of people, but not to that of essential goods," the guidelines issued on Tuesday said.

(With PTI inputs)

