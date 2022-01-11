MHA Asks States, UTs To Safeguard Rights Of Transgender In Prisons, Have Separate Wards

In order to safeguard the rights of transgenders in jails, the Centre directed states to ensure separate wards to protect them against any form of exploitation. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 provides recognition of the identity of transgender persons, the prohibition against discrimination, and welfare measures to be taken by the government, the Home Ministry informed chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories. A transgender person shall have the right to be recognized as a transgender person under the provisions of the law and shall have a right to self-perceived gender identity,

MHA directs States/UTs to safeguard Rights of Transgender in prisons

"Appropriate arrangements for providing suitable accommodation and facilities in accordance with their gender identity may be made in the prisons. A separate enclosure or wards for transgender inmates for transmen and transwomen may be ensured and also such enclosures should be separate from male and female wards or enclosure," as per MHA's advisory.

However, MHA's advisory also added that due care should be taken by the prison authorities while making provision for a separate enclosure for transgender prisoners. This provision should not end up in their complete isolation or propagate social stigma among such prisoners.

"There should also be adequate preservation of the right to privacy and dignity in regard to separate toilets for transmen and transwomen as well as shower facilities. The self-identity of transgender persons must be respected at all times in regard to admission procedures, medical examination, search, lodging, clothing, requisitioning of police escorts, treatment, and care inside prisons," said MHA.

The Home Ministry further asked States and UTs to ensure specific health needs of transgender persons with regard to their mental health and gender affirmative processes, over and above the scope of rehabilitation, aftercare, the welfare of prisoners. Training of medical officers on the standards of care for transgender persons, transgender person's right to decide their self-identified gender and designing public and prisoner awareness programs on the rights of transgender persons should also be ensured, it said.

The training modules may be devised in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, prison training institutes, state health department, human rights commission, Legal Services Authorities and with representatives from transgender communities, etc. for developing an understanding of gender identity, gender dysphoria, human rights, sexual orientation and legal frameworks for transgender persons, as per MHA.

(With PTI Inputs)