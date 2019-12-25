MHA Calls Upon Joint Cadre Authority Meeting To Decide Transfers Of IAS And IPS Officers

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called a meeting of the Joint Cadre Authority (JCA) on December 26 to decide the transfers of IAS and IPS officers of AGMUT cadre. The meeting which will be chaired by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and will also decide Goa's next police chief as well after the death of DGP Pranab Nanda. The meeting will also reflect upon whether some officers will be sent to or moved out of Jammu and Kashmir and is expected to be attended by all members of the Joint Cadre Authority.

"All the members of the Joint Cadre Authority (JCA) are requested to make it convenient to attend the aforesaid meeting on the scheduled date and time," a letter issued by MHA to all members read.

Delhi Police Commissioner to attend JCA meeting

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik will also attend the JCA meeting as 'special invitee'. This comes after the national capital has witnessed several ambushes diminishing law and order in the city. This includes the Tis Hazari court incident where lawyers faced off with Delhi police and also when the Delhi police faced heat after violent protests at Jamia University. According to reports, a Home Ministry official had earlier stated that Delhi Police has been told that lawlessness will not be tolerated while talking about the protests held at Jamia University which turned violent.

Jamia Milia protests over CAA

People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. On Sunday, the police claimed that the protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged. Further, students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station.

(With ANI Inputs)