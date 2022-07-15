MHA Claims Top Spot In E-governance Service Assessment; NCRB's Digital Police Portal 2nd

In a recent assessment of e-governance services, the Ministry of Home Affairs has claimed the top spot for its delivery of online services to the public.

The national e-governance service delivery assessment, in which the service portals were evaluated along with the parent Ministry and department's portal, is conducted by the Department of Administration Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

It is a routine evaluation designed to boost the efficiency with which the Central Government, state governments, and union territories provide online services to the general public.

According to a formal statement from the Home Ministry, the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) Digital Police portal was ranked second in the evaluation.

After the evaluation results, which were released recently, the website of "the MHA has been ranked at 1 under the Central Ministries Portal and the Digital Police Portal has been placed at 2 under the Central Ministry Services Portal".

The NCRB's digital police portal for MHA was one of the candidates for the services portal's examination. Accordingly, the Ministry of Home Affairs' main website (https://mha.gov.in) was chosen as the parent ministry portal for assessment.

Last year, the DARPG performed the national e-governance service delivery assessment in collaboration with its knowledge partners, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG).

Modi government changed ethos of governance in India: Union Min Jitendra Singh

Last week, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, “Last 8 years of the Modi government have changed the very ethos of governance in India.”

While chairing the third brainstorming session on Mission Karmayogi, Singh stated that the three important pillars of capacity building are that of implementation of national priorities, citizen-centricity and how best and fast to adapt to new and emerging technologies.

Singh also added that the imperative need to shift from "rule" to "role" in governance is essential to meet PM Modi's goal of new India and live up to its aspirations.

The Union Minister expressed hope that Mission Karmayogi will be a key enabler in continuously augmenting and enhancing delivery, and over time will be able to support achieving the goal of a USD 5 trillion economy set by the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)