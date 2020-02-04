MHA Clears Air On 'Love Jihad', Says No Such Case Reported By Investigative Agencies

In a big revelation on Monday, MoS Ministry of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha that no cases of ‘Love Jihad’ had been reported by any central investigative agencies. Moreover, he acknowledged that there was no legal definition of ‘Love Jihad’. Mentioning that Article 25 gave the freedom to freely practice and propagate any religion, he noted that it was subject to public order and morality. Reddy’s reply came on the starred question of Kerala MP Benny Behanan.

Read the question and answer on 'Love Jihad' here:

Will the Minister of Home Affairs be pleased to state:

(a) whether the Government is aware of the observation of Kerala High Court that there is no case of Love Jihad in Kerala;

(b) If so, the details thereof; and

(c) whether the Central agencies have reported any case of Love Jihad from Kerala during the last two years and If so, the details thereof?

ANSWER

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs

(Shri G. Kishan Reddy)

(a) to (c): Article 25 of the Constitution provides for the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion subject to public order, morality, and health. Various courts have upheld this view including the Kerala High Court. The term ‘Love Jihad’ is not defined under the extant laws. No such case of ‘Love Jihad’ has been reported by any of the central agencies. However, two cases involving inter-faith marriages have been investigated by the National Investigating Agency (NIA).

The 'Love Jihad' debate

Right-wing organizations have often used ‘Love Jihad’ to denote the alleged conversion of non-Muslim women to Islam in a planned manner. It can be traced back to Kerala, where some cases of inter-faith marriages have come under the scanner of investigative agencies. The most high-profile case was that of Hadiya, whose father alleged that she had been forced into conversion and marriage to facilitate her entry into ISIS.

While the Kerala High Court annulled her marriage, the Supreme Court ruled in her favour. Even the National Investigation Agency found no evidence to suggest the use of force in Hadiya’s marriage and conversion. Recently, the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church remarked that ‘Love Jihad’ was real and was used to target Christian women.

