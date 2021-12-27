MHA Counters MoC's Account 'frozen' Claim, Issues Statement Detailing FCRA Irregularities

In a massive development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued a detailed clarification on Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity's (MoC) claims, revealing that the bank accounts of the organisation had not been frozen by the Centre. Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the mission's 22,000 patients and employees had been left without food and medicines after the Centre froze all its bank accounts.

In an official statement, the Centre revealed that the organization's renewal application under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) was refused on December 25 after it failed to meet the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and FCRR 2011. No request or a revised application had been sent by the missionaries after the refusal.

The validity was subsequently extended up to December 31, 2021, along with other FCRA Associations whose renewal applications were pending renewal. However, while considering the renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed.

It also revealed that upon contacting the State Bank of India (SBI), it was found that Missionaries of Charity had itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its accounts.

Centre's full statement

The renewal application under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for the renewal of FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was refused on 25 Dec 2021 for not meeting the eligibility conditions under FCRA 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation Rules (FCRR) 2011. No request/revision application has been received from Missionaries of Charity (MoC) for review of this refusal of renewal.

Missionaries of Charity (MoC) was registered under FCRA vide Registration No 147120001 and its registration was valid up to 31 Oct 2021. The validity was subsequently extended up to 31 Dec 2021 along with other FCRA Associations whose renewal applications were pending renewal.

However, while considering the MoC's renewal application, some adverse inputs were noticed. In consideration of these inputs on record, the renewal application of MoC was not approved. The FCRA registration of MoC was valid up-to 31st December 2021. MHA did not freeze any accounts of MoC. State Bank of India has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its accounts.