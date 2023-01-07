MHA Declares Jaish-e-Mohammed Proxy Outfit PAFF A Terrorist Organisation Under UAPA

The Union government Friday declared People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy organisation of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967. The declaration was made by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, was also declared a terror group for recruiting youth to advance propaganda and for the group's alleged involvement in terrorist incidents.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through a notification, stated, "PAFF regularly issues threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, civilians working in Jammu-Kashmir from other states."

'PAFF involved in terrorist acts against India'

PAFF, which emerged in the year 2019 as a proxy outfit of the JeM is involved in "conspiring pro actively physically and in social media to undertake violent terrorist acts and Jammu Kashmir and other major cities in India," said MHA.

"The PAFF along with other organisations is indulging in the radicalisation of impressionable youth for the purpose of recruitment and training in handling guns, ammunition, and explosives," the MHA added.

Taking note of PAFF activities, the MHA notification says the central government has found the organisation to be involved in terror acts against India and under section 35 of the UAPA "in the First Schedule to the said Act, in serial number 6, after the words "Tahrik-E-Furqan", the words and brackets "/ People's Anti-Fascist-Front (PAFF) and all its manifestations and front organisations', shall be inserted."

The list of terror organisations are mentioned in the First Schedule of the UAPA.

MHA declares TRF as a terror organisation

LeT's terror outfit TRF was also declared as a terror organisation by the MHA on Friday. "TRF is also involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting people of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist outfits against Indian state," the MHA said in its notification.

The members and associates of TRF are booked in many cases relating to the planning of killings of security force personnel and innocent civilians of Jammu and Kashmir, co-coordinating and transporting weapons to support a proscribed terrorist organisations, terror attack on security forces and killing of innocent persons, the notification read.

Moreover, the government also designated Mohammed Amin alias Abu Khubaib an individual terrorist.