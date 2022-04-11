MHA Declares Pulwama Attack Accused Mohiuddin Aurangzeb A 'designated Terrorist'

In a key development, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) designated Jaish-e-Mohammed's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb as a Terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 on Monday. The MHA said that Aurangzeb, who is the JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar is a senior leader of the terror outfit and was involved in the gruesome Pulwama Attack that took place on February 14, 2019, when a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethapora.

Aurangzeb has already been charged-sheeted along with his brother Masood Azhar in the Pulwama terror attack in August 2020 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). In the 13,500-page charge sheet, Pakistani nationals Rouf Asgar Alvi, Ammar Alvi, Mohd Ismail, Muhammad Umar Farooq, Mohd Kamran Ali, and Qari Yasir have also been named in the case.

'Aurangzeb involved in anti-India activities': MHA

Further, the MHA also accused the terrorist of indulging in anti-India terror activities on behalf of JeM. "Mohiuddin Aurangzeb looks after the JeM's fund collection activities from Pakistani nationals and routing the said fund to Kashmir in India. He is also involved in facilitating infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror a11acks on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir", the Ministry stated.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 has been enacted to provide for more ineffective prevention of certain unlawful activities of associations and individuals and for dealing with terrorist activities. The clause (a) of sub-section 35 empowers the Central Government to notify the name of any individual in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, if believes that he is involved in terrorism.

There are 33 designated terrorists under the UAPA since its amendment in 2019. The terrorists designate are Mohiuddin Aurangzeb, Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, Wadhawa Singh Babbar, Lakhbir Singh, Ranjeet Singh, Paramjit Singh, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, Gurmeet Singh Bagga, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Paramjit Singh, Sajid Mir, Yusuf Muzammil, Abdur Rehman Makki, Shahid Mehmood, Farhatullah Ghori, Abdul Rauf Asghar, Ibrahim Athar, Yusuf Azhar, Shahid Latif, Syed Mohammad Yusuf Shah, Ghulam Nabi Khan, Zaffar Hussain Bhat, Riyaz lsmail Shahbandr, Mohammad lqbal, Shaikh Shakeel, Mohammad Anis Shaikh, Ibrahim Memon, Javed Chikna and Hafiz Talha Saeed.