MHA Directs States, UTs To Ramp Up Efforts To Ensure Women's Safety; Seeks 'status Note'

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all the States and the Union Territories of the country to focus on strengthening their capacity to deal with cases of crime against women. The MHA has also sought a "status note" on the ground level implementation of the directions issued focusing on women's security. The MHA has also asked that "suitable direction may be issued for early commencement of the action and continuous monitoring in the matter regularly to calibrate the action". The Ministry said that providing better security to women across the country is a priority and circulated the notice to all the Chief Secretaries, Home Secretaries, Directors General of Police in all States and the UTs.

While issuing the circular last week, the MHA also mentioned eight of its advisories issued to all the States and the UTs between May 10, 2013, to June 30, 2021, asking to draw their attention towards the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) linked to crimes against women. Citing the 233rd report of the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, the MHA emphasised recommendations on strengthening the mechanism for dealing with crimes against women, specially SOPs on registration of FIRs including details on total Zero FIRs filed and disposed of, and training to Police Personnel on dealing with crimes against Women using Bureau of Police Research and Developments (BPR&D's) SOP. They have also recommended that SOPs on registration of FIRs should include guidelines to Police to also note the reason for the delay in the filing of the FIR. The MHA said in its order, "It is stated that this field is provided in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS). The states and UTs may also widely circulate the BPR&D's Handbook on Women's Safety and Security. A handbook for First Respondents and Investigators in the Police to all its personnel, as well as include them in the training modules."

MHA asks to implement Crime Analytics to identify hotspots

The MHA also asked to implement Crime Analytics mainly used by Delhi Police to help prevent street crimes using the methods of crime mapping and Identification of hotspots. The MHA added, "The Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended that similar efforts may be taken in other metropolitan cities." The MHA continued, "Crime Mapping Analytics and Productive system (CMAP) and COGNOS BI tool deployed on CCTNS may be utilized." The MHA also added that these facilities have been provided to the states and UTs by National Crime Records Bureau.

With Ani inputs